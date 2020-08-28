Leonard Fournette is a top-24 running back worth a pick at the four-five turn in PPR drafts, but he has plenty of upside and downside at that cost. The upside comes from likely touchdown regression. Fournette was the No. 7 running back in PPR last year despite scoring just three times on 342 touches. A more normal touchdown rate would have made him a top-five back easily. For reference, he had 27 more receptions and 116 more total yards than Aaron Jones, who finished as the No. 2 back. The downside comes from uncertainty about whether Fournette will hold on to that role after the team signed Chris Thompson and spent the offseason seemingly trying to trade him to any taker. Fournette could be a star, or he could be a non-factor by mid-season.
2020 Outlook: Leonard Fournette
2020 fantasy player outlook for Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
