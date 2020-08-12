The Buccaneers signed LeSean McCoy in late July, adding a veteran presence to their young running back group. At one point, the idea of McCoy in Tom Brady's backfield would have coaxed visions of greatness, but McCoy struggled to remain effective playing in Kansas City in 2019 and wound up being a non-factor in the team's playoff run (he was inactive for the Super Bowl). Nonetheless, the 32-year-old doesn't have a role mapped out with Tampa Bay. He could very well challenge Ronald Jones for the primary ball-carrying duties, but he also might be considered nothing more than an upgrade over Dare Ogunbowale in passing situations. He also might literally be there to just hold Ke'Shawn Vaughn's spot while he's on the COVID-19 reserve list. One thing Fantasy managers shouldn't do is spend anything more than a very late-round choice on McCoy, whose best years almost certainly seem to be behind him.