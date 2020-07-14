Le'Veon Bell and Fantasy managers are hoping his second year with the Jets will go better than the first. He's still someone to consider as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues, and he will likely be drafted no later than Round 4 in all formats, with his value higher in PPR. In 2019, his first season in New York, Bell struggled. He had career lows in yards per carry (3.2) and Fantasy points per game (13.5 in PPR). His four total touchdowns were also a career worst for any season he's played in more than six games. The Jets improved their offensive line this offseason, but Bell might lose touches to Frank Gore and potentially rookie Lamical Perine. The good thing is Bell still had 311 total touches in 2019, and hopefully that will remain the range he's in again this season. Don't think of Bell as an elite Fantasy option again, but there is bounce-back potential for him in 2020. Round 4 is the perfect spot to gamble on Bell this year.