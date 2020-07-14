After a lack of a pass rush and a tied-for-league-worst seven interceptions contributed to a pathetic showing by the Lions DST in 2019, the squad is attempting a rebuild. Coach Matt Patricia added six new defenders to the roster, including three ex-Patriots and two rookies (one being first-round cornerback Jeff Okudah). It should yield at least better consistency across the board since now five penciled-in starters are considered experienced in Patricia's difficult scheme. Pass rush concerns remain, however, so until it's clear the Lions can pressure opposing passers, their DST won't be useful to Fantasy managers. However, a Week 1 matchup against the Bears could be appealing enough to consider for streaming purposes.
2020 Outlook: Lions
2020 fantasy player outlook for Lions, DST, Detroit Lions
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.