Logan Thomas will compete to be the starting tight end in Washington this year, and he could be someone to add off waivers in deeper leagues. He is competing with Jeremy Sprinkle for the starting job, and if he starts off the season playing well then you can add him as a bye-week or injury replacement.
2020 Outlook: Logan Thomas
2020 fantasy player outlook for Logan Thomas, TE, Washington Redskins
