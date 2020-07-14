It's possible Malcolm Brown gets work as a goal-line back for the Rams, picking some touches up here and there, but that puts him in the dangerous territory of being a touchdown-or-bust running back. It's far more likely Los Angeles' other running backs, Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson, will lead the way for the group. It makes Brown virtually undraftable as anything other than a possible goal-line vulture who could give you a handful of points in a given week. There are plenty of other backs with more upside.
2020 Outlook: Malcolm Brown
2020 fantasy player outlook for Malcolm Brown, RB, Los Angeles Rams
