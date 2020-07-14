Don't just think of Mark Andrews as a top four Fantasy tight end, think of him as Lamar Jackson's most reliable receiver. That's been proven over their two years together - no one else on the Ravens can touch Andrews' 116 targets, 64.7% catch rate, 10.0 yards per target or TD every 7.5 catches from Jackson. His role became even more solid when the Ravens dealt tight end Hayden Hurst, eliminating any legitimate threat to his targets. Baltimore's offense isn't designed to throw a lot, but with Andrews still in line to handle more of the receiving work, his Fantasy stock is at an all-time high. He's considered among the four best tight ends in Fantasy and might even get snagged before Zach Ertz. Expect those two to go within 10 picks of each other beginning in late Round 3. Don't be surprised to see him go as a top-50 pick in any Fantasy draft.