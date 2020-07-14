Mark Ingram was and still should be a good Fantasy running back when playing alongside Lamar Jackson, but the clock is ticking on how much longer he'll have the chance after the Ravens drafted Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins. Suddenly, the 30-year-old with 1,858 career touches could be looking at his final year with the Ravens, not to mention a lighter workload. The odds were always against Ingram repeating his 2019 numbers - he scored once every 20.2 rushes and once every 5.2 receptions. Doing that again is unfathomable, especially since his playing time won't exceed the 52% of snaps he played with Jackson a season ago. Still, he's a threat for lots of touchdowns and should still get 15-plus touches, which he had nine of 15 times in 2019. Take him as close as you can to the end of Round 5 with designs on landing Dobbins in Round 8 (Round 9 if you're gutsy/lucky) to lock up the Ravens backfield.