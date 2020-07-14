Marqise Lee signed with the Patriots, which is enough to put him back on the radar in Dynasty and deeper leagues for 2020. After missing the 2018 season due to a gruesome leg injury, Marqise Lee played just six games in 2019, maxing out at a 34% snap share in Week 6. He is probably not Fantasy relevant until we get some indication that he's fully healthy and back to the same condition we saw in 2017.
2020 Outlook: Marqise Lee
2020 fantasy player outlook for Marqise Lee, WR, New England Patriots
