Marqise Lee signed with the Patriots, which is enough to put him back on the radar in Dynasty and deeper leagues for 2020. After missing the 2018 season due to a gruesome leg injury, Marqise Lee played just six games in 2019, maxing out at a 34% snap share in Week 6. He is probably not Fantasy relevant until we get some indication that he's fully healthy and back to the same condition we saw in 2017.