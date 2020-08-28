Marquise Brown is already one of the fastest players in the NFL, and that makes him a worthy upside pick in the middle rounds. However, he was also among the least targeted No. 1 receivers in 2019, as he dealt with injury issues. The 71 targets he saw in 2019 were tied for fewest among the 32 leading-target receivers across the NFL, and he followed up a broken foot in college with a significant ankle sprain in the pros. There's a chance Brown could wind up being a Tyreek Hill-like threat for the Ravens, and his stock has improved with a healthy offseason where he put on additional weight and starred at training camp. His speed and upside will get him drafted as a No. 3 option with upside in the Round 5-6 range.