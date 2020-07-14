Injuries and a lack of consistent production have marred Marquise Goodwin's chances of being a good Fantasy receiver. Now that he's 30 years old, odds are he won't break out as once hoped, although we'll see what his role is with Philadelphia in 2020. He's likely behind DeSean Jackson, Jalen Reagor and Alshon Jeffery, when healthy, on the depth chart. But Goodwin can still find a way to be productive in a limited role. We don't recommend drafting him in most leagues, but he could be a waiver-wire addition during the year.
2020 Outlook: Marquise Goodwin
2020 fantasy player outlook for Marquise Goodwin, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
