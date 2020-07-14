Marvin Jones isn't the consistent Fantasy receiver you want, but he is the occasional lineup hero you need. A few times per year, Jones explodes for a huge game and then spends the rest of the year putting up mostly forgettable numbers. Understand that he rarely finds over 100 yards (three times in the past two seasons), making him more touchdown-dependent than anything else. Jones has also seen each of his past two seasons shortened early by injuries. There's going to come a point in your draft where the remaining receivers on the board don't look particularly good, and that's when you should aim for Jones. It should be around 70th overall. He's better as a bench receiver than a flex, particularly in PPR where he's put up a modest 10-plus points in 11 of his past 22 games.