Matt Breida has the chance for a fresh start with the Dolphins this season, and he's expected to compete with fellow newcomer Jordan Howard for the starting job. Miami made a smart decision to trade for Breida from San Francisco, and Breida could become a starting Fantasy running back at some point during the year. He should be drafted as a No. 3 option with a mid-round pick in all leagues, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him beat out Howard for the lead role. Breida didn't do much in 2019 with the 49ers with Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman doing most of the heavy lifting. But in 2018, he was San Francisco's best running back, and he scored at least 12 PPR points in seven of the 14 games he played. He tends to deal with injuries often, but he usually plays through them. And he's explosive when he's on the field, averaging 5.0 yards per carry in his career. He's never had more than 27 catches in a season, but that could happen this year. Breida has sleeper potential in 2020.