Matt LaCosse could be the starting tight end for the Patriots this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in most leagues. And he could face competition for playing time from rookies Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene. LaCosse still has to contend with Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu, N'Keal Harry and James White for targets, and he did not fare well in 2019 with minimal production. That isn't expected to dramatically improve this year. LaCosse is not worth drafting in any leagues.
2020 Outlook: Matt LaCosse
2020 fantasy player outlook for Matt LaCosse, TE, New England Patriots
