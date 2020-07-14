Mecole Hardman will compete with Demarcus Robinson to be the No. 3 receiver in Kansas City this year, and he's only worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues. Hardman should be third on the depth chart behind Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins, and we thought Hardman was headed for a breakout campaign before Watkins and Robinson were brought back. In 2019, as a rookie, Hardman had four games with at least 13 PPR points, and he could be electric with a bigger role catching passes from Patrick Mahomes. Should Hill or Watkins miss time due to injury, Hardman could be a potential Fantasy starter in all leagues. You can stash Hardman on Draft Day with a late-round selection, but don't be surprised if he's also a top waiver-wire addition during the year.
2020 Outlook: Mecole Hardman
2020 fantasy player outlook for Mecole Hardman, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
