Melvin Gordon signed with the Broncos this offseason as a free agent, and he's expected to share touches with Phillip Lindsay. Gordon remains a quality No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues, though a time share with Lindsay may make him more of a low-end No. 2 at that. He's worth drafting no later than Round 4, and Gordon should be the lead back in Denver, even with Lindsay there. The commitment to Gordon isn't steep with a two-year deal worth $16 million, including $13.5 million guaranteed, but Gordon is expected to handle the lead role, especially at the goal-line, and hopefully in the passing game. Gordon had a down year in 2019 with the Chargers, averaging just 14.2 PPR points per game after a four-game holdout, which was his lowest average since 2015. But in his two previous seasons, Gordon had consecutive years of at least 1,300 total yards, 50 receptions and 12 touchdowns. He's capable of that again with the Broncos, and he could rebound as a top-10 Fantasy running back again in 2020 if he dominates touches.