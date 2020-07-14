Michael Gallup has the chance to be a third-year breakout receiver this season, but he needs to overcome the return of Amari Cooper and the addition of rookie CeeDee Lamb. Gallup should still be the No. 2 receiver in Dallas behind Cooper, and he's worth drafting in Round 7 in all leagues. Gallup showed last season he could be a standout Fantasy option in the No. 2 role. He had nine games with at least 11 PPR points, including six with 16 points or more. He had 10 games with at least seven targets, and he averaged 17.7 PPR points in those outings. Lamb's addition lowers the upside for Gallup, but Dak Prescott should still lean on Gallup quite a bit. While Cooper is the star of this receiving corps, and Lamb will make plenty of plays, don't overlook Gallup as a quality Fantasy option this year.