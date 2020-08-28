Michael Pittman was one of the Colts' second-round picks and they haven't stopped raving about him since. He's worth a 10th-round pick in re-draft and an early second in rookie drafts. Pittman gives the Colts a big-bodied red zone threat who could replace Eric Ebron while also serving as the team's No. 2 receiver. He'll have to beat out Parris Cambell and Zach Pascal to reach those heights, but that shouldn't be too much to ask. In the event of another T.Y. Hilton injury, Pittman could become a top-20 receiver who is startable in every format.
2020 Outlook: Michael Pittman
2020 fantasy player outlook for Michael Pittman, WR, Indianapolis Colts
