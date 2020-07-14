Mike Boone had a couple of strong performances late last season (but not in Week 16, grrr). Perhaps those performances can keep him on the Vikings roster this season, but so long as Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison are healthy and on the active roster, Boone won't have much of a chance to make an impact. If Cook's holdout is a real thing come mid-August, then Boone may garner attention with a late-round pick. But don't draft him otherwise.
2020 Outlook: Mike Boone
2020 fantasy player outlook for Mike Boone, RB, Minnesota Vikings
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.