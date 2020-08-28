Mike Davis and Reggie Bonnafon entered training camp battling for backup duties behind Christian McCaffrey, and it looks like Davis has run away with that role. The Panthers haven't used their backup running backs much in the past few years, and even under new coach Matt Rhule, that shouldn't change enough to impact McCaffrey's value. However, it might mean a bit more work for Davis than other backups have had. Still, you're just drafting him as either McCaffrey insurance or as a lotto ticket in the double-digit rounds.
2020 Outlook: Mike Davis
2020 fantasy player outlook for Mike Davis, RB, Carolina Panthers
