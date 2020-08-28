Mike Williams put up solid numbers in 2019 despite playing through a knee injury most of the season, and now he'll have to overcome another injury to be a Fantasy contributor in 2020 after he suffered a shoulder injury in training camp. He is unlikely to be available for Week 1 as a result of the injury, but the hope is he won't need much longer than that. Williams will likely remain fourth in the pecking order behind Keenan Allen, Hunter Henry and Austin Ekeler when healthy, so he's no sure thing either way. The hope is he continues to remain a big-play threat - his 20.4 yards per catch was among the best in the NFL in 2019 - while his touchdowns rise. Look for him around pick 100 on Draft Day as an upside receiver play.