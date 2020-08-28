Miles Boykin is in need of a dramatic uptick in targets in order to be a useful Fantasy receiver. A solid preseason last year didn't help Boykin's push for playing time as he sparingly saw targets over 16 games. There is some hope that Boykin takes the passing routes left behind by Hayden Hurst, but that wouldn't be enough to make him a potential Fantasy starter, especially after the Ravens added two receivers in the 2020 draft. Even though he's a fast, tall receiver who scored once every 4.3 receptions last year, he's just a late-round option in most drafts.
2020 Outlook: Miles Boykin
2020 fantasy player outlook for Miles Boykin, WR, Baltimore Ravens
