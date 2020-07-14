Miles Sanders showed as a rookie in 2019 that he can be a starting Fantasy running back, and he's worth drafting as a borderline No. 1 option in all leagues with a pick toward the end of Round 1 or beginning of Round 2. Over his final nine games of the season last year for the Eagles, after Jordan Howard was hurt, Sanders averaged 16.3 PPR points, including four games with at least 21 points. During that span, he had four games with at least 15 carries and eight games with at least three catches. He will share touches with Boston Scott, especially in the passing game, but Sanders should have the chance for a sensational sophomore campaign in 2020. His value is slightly higher in PPR than non-PPR leagues, but Sanders has the potential to be a top 10 Fantasy running back in all formats this year.