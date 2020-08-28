Mitchell Trubisky is on the outskirts of Fantasy relevance following the Bears' acquisition of veteran passer Nick Foles. With a training camp competition ongoing, there's still no sign as to who the Bears starter will be in Week 1. Even if Trubisky does win the gig, any semblance of poor play will push the Bears coaching staff toward using Foles. Trubisky found 20-plus Fantasy points in six of 15 starts last season and will be hard pressed to match that total given the limited games he figures to play. He's no better than a No. 3 Fantasy quarterback worth a very late pick only in two-QB/Superflex drafts.
2020 Outlook: Mitchell Trubisky
2020 fantasy player outlook for Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Chicago Bears
