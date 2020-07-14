Mohamed Sanu will likely be the No. 2 receiver for the Patriots this season behind Julian Edelman, but he has minimal Fantasy value in that role. He's only worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues. Sanu also has to contend with N'Keal Harry getting a bigger role in the New England offense, and Tom Brady is gone. Sanu struggled with the Patriots after being acquired from Atlanta. We'll see if Cam Newton or Jarrett Stidham can improve things for Sanu, but let him prove it first. You can take a flier on him with a late-round pick, with his value slightly higher in PPR. Most likely, he will open the season on the waiver wire.
2020 Outlook: Mohamed Sanu
2020 fantasy player outlook for Mohamed Sanu, WR, New England Patriots
