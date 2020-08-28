Nick Foles was dealt to the Bears where he'll compete with Mitchell Trubisky, but even if he wins that battle, he's nothing more than a low-end No. 2 quarterback who should only be drafted in leagues that allow you to start more than one quarterback. Foles has started 12 regular-season games over the past three seasons and he's thrown multiple touchdown passes in just three of those games and topped 300 yards just twice. The abbreviated offseason will give Trubisky the edge in the competition, meaning Foles may need Trubisky to falter before he even gets a chance.
2020 Outlook: Nick Foles
2020 fantasy player outlook for Nick Foles, QB, Chicago Bears
