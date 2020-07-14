N'Keal Harry will hopefully improve in his sophomore season after a disappointing rookie campaign. He has a lot to prove in 2020 and is only worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues. Harry should be the No. 2 receiver for the Patriots behind Julian Edelman, but New England still has Mohamed Sanu on the roster as well. Harry didn't show enough as a rookie in 2019 to warrant trust from the Patriots coaching staff or Fantasy managers after he missed the start of the year with an ankle injury. When he returned in Week 11, he had no more than three catches or 29 yards in any game to close the year. There's plenty of potential for the former first-round pick, but don't invest heavily in him on Draft Day. The hope would be Cam Newton starts for the Patriots over Jarrett Stidham, and Newton gives Harry the chance to make plays down the field. Newton could be good for Harry's Fantasy outlook in 2020.