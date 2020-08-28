The addition of Rob Gronkowski seemed like a significant stumbling block for Howard, however training camp reports indicate he may have more of a role than we think, which pushes this immensely talented young tight end back into the Fantasy picture. Filled to the brim with potential but lean on results, the 25-year-old Howard could actually be the primary tight end for the Buccaneers, with Gronkowski being used more situation. Remember, Howard owns a career mark of 10.4 yards per target, which is outrageously efficient. If he finds a way to see a nice dose of targets on the regular, he still has the ability to vault into the top 10 Fantasy tight ends, and in deeper formats, he's worth looking at late.