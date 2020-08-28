The addition of Rob Gronkowski seemed like a significant stumbling block for Howard, however training camp reports indicate he may have more of a role than we think, which pushes this immensely talented young tight end back into the Fantasy picture. Filled to the brim with potential but lean on results, the 25-year-old Howard could actually be the primary tight end for the Buccaneers, with Gronkowski being used more situation. Remember, Howard owns a career mark of 10.4 yards per target, which is outrageously efficient. If he finds a way to see a nice dose of targets on the regular, he still has the ability to vault into the top 10 Fantasy tight ends, and in deeper formats, he's worth looking at late.
2020 Outlook: O.J. Howard
2020 fantasy player outlook for O.J. Howard, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
