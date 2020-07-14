With the addition of run defending linebacker Christian Kirksey and return of pass rush maestros Preston Smith and Za'Darius Smith, the Packers DST offers plenty of potential. The squad finished strong in 2019, landing 10-plus Fantasy points in four of its final five games. A tough slate of opponents to begin the year (Vikings, Lions, Saints, Falcons and then a bye) dashes the hopes of an early breakout from the unit, but brave Fantasy managers will give them a shot with a final-round pick.
2020 Outlook: Packers
2020 fantasy player outlook for Packers, DST, Green Bay Packers
