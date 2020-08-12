There are only two questions about Patrick Mahomes this season: 1) Should he be the first quarterback drafted in all leagues? 2) When should he come off the board? We know Mahomes is a star with what he's done the past two seasons. He won the NFL MVP in 2018 and the Super Bowl MVP in 2019. Now, his Fantasy campaign in 2019 wasn't great while he played through an ankle injury suffered early in the year and then missed two games with a knee injury. Still, he averaged 23.4 Fantasy points per game and had six games with at least 25 points. You can debate Mahomes vs. Lamar Jackson as the No. 1 quarterback this season, but we like Mahomes better in leagues with six points for passing touchdowns (Jackson is better in leagues with four points for passing scores). And while Mahomes may be a first-round selection in many Fantasy leagues, we recommend drafting him in Round 2. He has all his top weapons back in Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Sammy Watkins and Mecole Hardman, plus Mahomes just got another new toy in rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Mahomes has shown he's the best quarterback in the NFL now and should have another stellar season.