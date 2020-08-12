The Patriots DST finished last season as the No. 1 Fantasy option, but repeating this season seems really unlikely. Bill Belichick's crew not only lost some key members via free agency -- Kyle Van Noy (Miami), Jamie Collins (Detroit), Danny Shelton (Detroit) and Duron Harmon (Detroit) -- but linebacker Dont'a Hightower and safety Patrick Chung both opted out for the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns. It leaves the Patriots with a very young defense, save for veteran safety Devin McCourty and cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and Jason McCourty. Look for a bunch of young players, including pass rusher Chase Winovich and linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley, to get a shot at making a big impact. Rookie safety Kyle Dugger and rookie edge rushers Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings could also be asked to do more. Even with a desirable Week 1 matchup against the Dolphins, the Pats DST suddenly doesn't look like a great unit like it did in 2020. You could take them with a final-round pick, if at all.
2020 Outlook: Patriots
2020 fantasy player outlook for Patriots, DST, New England Patriots
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.