Peyton Barber has moved on to Washington and is no longer draftable in anything but the deepest of leagues. Even with Derrius Guice's release, Washington has multiple backs who are more interesting than Barber in Fantasy leagues. What's more, Barber hasn't been very productive even when teams have trusted him with the rock. He's a low-upside handcuff who probably needs two injuries to see significant work.
2020 Outlook: Peyton Barber
2020 fantasy player outlook for Peyton Barber, RB, Washington Football Team
