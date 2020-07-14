Phillip Dorsett signed in Seattle this offseason, and he's expected to compete to be the No. 3 receiver for the Seahawks behind Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf. Dorsett has minimal Fantasy value in that role, and he's barely worth drafting with a late-round pick in the absolute deepest of leagues. Dorsett will make the occasional splash play with the Seahawks, but he won't get consistent targets unless something happens to Lockett or Metcalf. He could end up as a waiver-wire addition, so expect to find him as a free agent, not as a pick on Draft Day.
2020 Outlook: Phillip Dorsett
2020 fantasy player outlook for Phillip Dorsett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
