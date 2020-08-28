Phillip Lindsay's Fantasy value seemed like it was on the decline coming into training camp after Denver added Melvin Gordon as a free agent, but it sounds like this could actually be a pretty even split in Denver's backfield. Lindsay is no longer an early-round pick, but he will still get plenty of touches in tandem with Gordon, even in the passing game. Over the past two seasons, Lindsay averaged 208 carries and 35 receptions a year, and that workload will take a hit with Gordon the likely starter, to be sure. However, he can still be a worthwhile flex option to start the season, with No. 2 RB upside if Gordon misses any time.
2020 Outlook: Phillip Lindsay
2020 fantasy player outlook for Phillip Lindsay, RB, Denver Broncos
