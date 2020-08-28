Preston Williams is a receiver to consider as a sleeper this year, and he's someone to draft in all leagues with a late-round pick. He's coming back from a torn ACL suffered in Week 9 last season, but was fully cleared at the start of training camp and should be a starter for Week 1. Prior to getting hurt, Williams was establishing himself as the No. 1 receiver for the Dolphins, but DeVante Parker took over that role after Williams went down. In two of Williams' prior three games before getting hurt, he scored at least 12 PPR points, and hopefully he can pick up where he left off. Williams should be at least No. 2 on the depth chart, and he has plenty of upside if healthy.