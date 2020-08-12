The Eagles selected rookie receiver Quez Watkins in the sixth round of the NFL Draft, and he will compete for a role as a reserve in Philadelphia this year. He's not worth drafting in seasonal leagues. His value could rise if Alshon Jeffery or DeSean Jackson miss time due to injury, which happened in 2019, but Watkins would also have to contend with fellow rookies Jalen Reagor and John Hightower, as well as J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. Watkins could carve out a role for himself if everyone is healthy, but he's definitely behind Jeffery, Jackson and Reagor on the depth chart to open the year. In rookie-only drafts for dynasty leagues, Watkins is only worth drafting with a late-round selection.
2020 Outlook: Quez Watkins
2020 fantasy player outlook for Quez Watkins, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
