Raheem Mostert has the potential to overdeliver if you draft him in Round 6 or later. The 49ers are committed to a multi-running back approach, one that Mostert thrived in last season despite rarely playing more than 55% of the snaps. In 10 games with at least 10 carries, including the playoffs, Mostert delivered 10 or more non-PPR Fantasy points eight times. He was boosted by touchdowns, scoring in each of his final six regular-season games and eight of nine overall. While he's destined to share with Tevin Coleman and potentially Jerick McKinnon, the argument can be made that he fits Kyle Shanahan's offense best and might earn the chance to consistently lead the way if he can continue his streak from 2019. Don't draft him based on that premise, but do draft him if you're looking for rushing help in Round 6 or later. You could even pair him with Coleman to have a large share of this potent backfield on your squad.