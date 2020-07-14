Here's the only sentence you need to make the Rams DST your third- or second-to-last pick on Draft Day: They've finished as a top-five option the past four seasons. Good luck finding consistency like that. There's been a lot of turnover with the defense, including play-caller Wade Phillips leaving the team, but with guys like Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey anchoring the defense, they should remain strong even as the NFC West's offenses improve. A season after getting 10-plus Fantasy points in 12 of 16 weeks (assuming standard scoring), the Rams should be considered among the top DSTs in Fantasy. Just be aware of their matchups against the Cowboys and Eagles to begin the season.
2020 Outlook: Rams
2020 fantasy player outlook for Rams, DST, Los Angeles Rams
