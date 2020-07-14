A torn ACL suffered last December is expected to keep Rashaad Penny sidelined through training camp and potentially into the start of the season. The addition of Carlos Hyde should tell you the Seahawks have real doubts about Penny's availability to begin the year. Penny has shown flashes of awesomeness through two seasons, averaging 5.3 yards per run with a touchdown every 30 carries, but who knows how effective he'll be coming back from this setback. He might start the year on the PUP list, meaning he'd spend at least the first six weeks of the Fantasy season on your bench. Speculating on Penny with a very late-round pick is only for those with deep benches and infinite patience - there's no promise he'll be a helpful part of your Fantasy team when he does come back.