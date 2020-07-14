Without finishing in even the top-half of the league in sacks, the Ravens DST shined bright in 2019 and stands to do so again in 2020. The third-best finisher of last season, Baltimore's defense held opponents to just 17.6 points per game and was in control of most games because Lamar Jackson and the offense put up enough points to make the scoreboard one-sided. Not surprisingly, the defense contributed six touchdowns and ultimately pushed the DST to eight games with 12-plus points in a standard setting. The unit has a chance to be even more dangerous in 2020 with the addition of Calais Campbell along the D-line and rookie Patrick Queen at linebacker. This DST has finished as a top-three option the past three years and as a top-10 option five of the past six. It is worth taking in the third-to-last round in drafts.