Rex Burkhead will again be a reserve running back for the Patriots this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in all leagues. He is not worth drafting in most formats. Burkhead, at best, will be No. 3 on the depth chart in New England behind Sony Michel and James White, but he might have to compete with Damien Harris for touches. Burkhead will have some good moments in 2020, and he scored at least 13 PPR points in four games in 2019. But he also will disappear in this crowded running back corps, and he has a hard time staying healthy. Burkhead could be worth adding off the waiver wire if someone gets hurt during the season, but don't draft him in most leagues.