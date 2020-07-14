If healthy, Rodney Anderson might get a few chances to impact the Bengals on special teams and maybe get a carry or catch here or there. But injuries have been a problem for Anderson for a long time. Once he proves he can stay healthy and also be productive on the Bengals offense, Fantasy managers should buy into him. But that seems highly unlikely at this stage of his career. M
2020 Outlook: Rodney Anderson
2020 fantasy player outlook for Rodney Anderson, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
