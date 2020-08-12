Ronald Jones has spent the offseason improving his entire game, putting on seven pounds of good weight while spending every day working on his pass protection (sometimes twice a day). His trainer told CBS Sports in July that Jones is still as explosive as ever but mentally focused like never before after finally adjusting to the NFL level. He could end up being the biggest benefactor of Tom Brady's arrival in Tampa Bay, but it'll take Jones keeping the early downs work all season AND getting some work in the passing game as well. Veteran LeSean McCoy, rookie Ke'Shawn Vaughn and third-down back Dare Ogunbowale figure to take work away from him, but it might not be too much unless Jones fumbles or makes mistakes. With plenty of breakout potential to go with some pretty notable downside, Jones is a polarizing pick who could go anywhere from 60th to 70th overall on Draft Day.