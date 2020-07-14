What's to doubt about Russell Wilson? He's finished as a top eight Fantasy quarterback in five of his past six seasons with at least eight 20-plus point Fantasy games in each. He's thrown for at least 31 touchdowns for three straight years (and four of five), and he has a receiving corps that appears to be among the most dangerous he's ever had. Furthermore, Wilson may have to throw a little more than perhaps his coaching staff would normally like because of the Seahawks' struggling defense, a schedule riddled with offensive firepower and a run game that may not be as reliable as it once was. There aren't many "safe" picks in a Fantasy Football draft, but Wilson easily stands out as one of them once you get to Round 5 or 6.