Ryan Fitzpatrick's days as the starter in Miami are numbered, and he's not worth drafting in most leagues, though he could be a useful starter against the right matchups early on. The Dolphins selected rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at No. 5 overall in the NFL Draft, and the expectation is he takes over at some point in the season, but this looks like Fitzpatrick's job in Week 1. Now, there's the chance Fitzpatrick opens the season as the starter in Miami and keeps the job for a few weeks until Tagovailoa is ready, but that doesn't make Fitzpatrick someone to draft in most formats. In 2019, Fitzpatrick was a serviceable Fantasy starter, scoring at least 22 Fantasy points in five of his final six starts. However, he's likely headed back to the bench this year now that Tagovailoa is joining the Dolphins.