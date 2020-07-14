Sammy Watkins agreed to a restructured contract to stay with the Chiefs this season, and he's worth drafting with a late-round pick as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver. He'll be the No. 2 receiver for Patrick Mahomes behind Tyreek Hill and the No. 3 option in the passing game behind Hill and Travis Kelce. Watkins looked like a potential Fantasy star in 2019 when he scored 46 PPR points in Week 1 against Jacksonville. Unfortunately, he scored double digits in PPR just three more times during the season, including no games over 13 PPR points. He did step up in the playoffs, catching 14 passes for 288 yards and a touchdown, and hopefully that's the receiver we see this year. He's had an up-and-down career since coming into the NFL in 2014 with Buffalo, but he can still be a decent Fantasy reserve in 2020 given his role with the Chiefs and Mahomes.