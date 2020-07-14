Saquon Barkley enters this season again as one of the top Fantasy running backs and players overall, and he's worth drafting as high as No. 2 behind Christian McCaffrey in all leagues. Barkley had a rough 2019, based on lofty expectations, mostly due to an ankle injury that knocked him out for three games and likely lingered longer than that. But he closed the season on a high note, averaging 31.0 PPR points per game over his final three outings, and hopefully that carries over to this year. Barkley has proven in two seasons to be a three-down running back, and he's averaged 70-plus catches in his career. He should thrive with Jason Garrett as the new OC for the Giants and again should be among the best Fantasy players in all formats.