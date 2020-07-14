Last season was the first time since 2010 that the Seattle DST didn't finish as a top-12 option. Considering the state of the Seahawks pass rush and the explosive offenses in their division and on their schedule, it wouldn't be a surprise if they didn't finish in the top-12 again. They managed just 28 sacks (second-lowest in football) and finished 27th against the pass and 22nd against the run. So unless guys like Rasheem Green and L.J. Collier come through with smash-hit seasons, count on this defense to sag. Look elsewhere with a final-round pick, though you may double-back for them off waivers when they play the Patriots in Week 2 and the Dolphins in Week 4.
2020 Outlook: Seahawks
2020 fantasy player outlook for Seahawks, DST, Seattle Seahawks
