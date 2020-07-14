Sony Michel regressed in his sophomore season in 2019 after a quality year in 2018, and we'll see what he does in Year 3. He enters the season as a No. 3 Fantasy running back in all leagues, with his value lower in any PPR format. He also has to prove he's healthy coming off foot surgery in May, although he's expected to be fine for Week 1. Michel could be the focal point of New England's offense this season with Tom Brady gone to Tampa Bay, and the Patriots' passing game could be a work in progress with either Cam Newton or Jarret Stidham under center. We could see Bill Belichick lean on Michel, who did have 180 more carries than anyone else on the roster last season. The problem is teams facing New England will focus on stopping the run, and Michel only has 19 catches in two seasons. He also will continue to share touches with James White, Rex Burkhead and Damien Harris, which could be a problem. Michel is worth a mid-round pick in all leagues, but don't draft him as a starter in any format this year.