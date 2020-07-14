A new team and new quarterback await Stefon Diggs in Buffalo, but it may not improve his Fantasy value. Since Josh Allen has been with the Bills, no receiver has topped 120 targets in a season and only one had more than 800 yards (John Brown had 1,060 last year). For Diggs to notch his third career 1,000-yard season, he'll need a lot of throws to go his way, and they'll need to be accurate. That's been a problem for Allen, who has a 56.3% completion rate, including 27.5% on passes of 20-plus yards. Diggs has already been a pretty inconsistent Fantasy contributor throughout his career, and the change of scenery will not help. Diggs is sure to have a bunch of good games (he had five over 100 yards last year), but he'll also disappoint plenty (he had eight matchups with 60 yards or less in 2019). Don't reach for Diggs, and the closer you can get to drafting him in Round 5, the better.